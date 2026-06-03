Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs
Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wiefffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Crysencio Summerville, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo.
Algeria: Luca Zidane; Achref Abada, Aissa Mandi, Zineddine Belaid, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Riyad Mahrez, Ramiz Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar, Mohamed Amoura; Amine Gouiri.
Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST (00:15 AM IST)
Venue: Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands: Managed by Ronald Koeman, the Dutch side enters this fixture in excellent form, boasting a 10-match unbeaten streak. They are using this match to test their depth and solidify their starting XI before heading to the World Cup, where they are drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia.
Algeria: The "Fennec Foxes" are preparing for their first World Cup appearance since 2014. Under the guidance of Vladimir Petkovic, they have relied on a disciplined defensive structure, having kept clean sheets in five of their last seven matches. They will face Argentina, Jordan, and Austria in Group J at the World Cup.
Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Netherlands and Algeria. Watch this space for live updates!