Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay during the last practice before the World Cup soccer in Zeist, Netherlands. AP Photo

Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the NED vs ALG exhibition match at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 04, Thursday. The Netherlands, under the guidance of head coach Ronald Koeman, are utilizing this fixture to integrate emerging talent into their well-established core. With the European qualification pathways intensifying, this match offers the perfect opportunity to test defensive fluidity against a technically gifted, pace-oriented Algerian side. Expect Oranje to dominate possession, relying on clinical movement and high-pressing intensity to break down the North African visitors. Algeria, led by head coach Vladimir Petković, arrive in Rotterdam eager to prove their pedigree against top-tier European opposition. Known for their tactical discipline and explosive transitions, the Fennecs are looking to exploit space behind the Dutch wing-backs using their rapid attacking line. For Algeria, this match is a litmus test of their resilience away from home. With both teams featuring world-class individual talent, this friendly promises a high-tempo tactical duel, balancing technical finesse with physical intensity. It is an ideal warm-up, offering both managers vital insights before the business end of the season. Follow play-by-play updates of the NED vs ALG match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 12:11:25 am IST Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wiefffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Crysencio Summerville, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo. Algeria: Luca Zidane; Achref Abada, Aissa Mandi, Zineddine Belaid, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Riyad Mahrez, Ramiz Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar, Mohamed Amoura; Amine Gouiri.

3 Jun 2026, 11:53:32 pm IST Netherlands Vs Algeria Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST (00:15 AM IST)

Venue: Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands: Managed by Ronald Koeman, the Dutch side enters this fixture in excellent form, boasting a 10-match unbeaten streak. They are using this match to test their depth and solidify their starting XI before heading to the World Cup, where they are drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia.

Algeria: The "Fennec Foxes" are preparing for their first World Cup appearance since 2014. Under the guidance of Vladimir Petkovic, they have relied on a disciplined defensive structure, having kept clean sheets in five of their last seven matches. They will face Argentina, Jordan, and Austria in Group J at the World Cup.