10 Killed In Massive Fire At South Delhi Restaurant

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Blaze at Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar leaves 10 dead; probe underway into cause and possible safety lapses.

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Representational Image
Summary of this article

  • A major fire broke out at Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, killing 10 people and injuring several others.

  • Delhi Fire Services rescued people trapped inside the building and shifted the injured to hospitals for treatment.

  • Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and examine possible fire safety violations.

A massive fire broke out in a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, killing 10 people in the flames.

The blaze reportedly erupted at the Lemon Green Restaurant, where several people were trapped inside the building.

The Delhi Police had previously reported that 11 individuals had been taken to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from the scene by Delhi Fire Service personnel. "Death toll rises to 10 in Malviya Nagar restaurant fire incident," the Delhi Police reported. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from the Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the scene after the incident, according to ANI.

Representative Image - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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By Outlook News Desk

The earlier statement said, "A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from the Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot. Further details awaited."

It was not immediately known how many individuals were inside the restaurant when the fire started. While determining the extent of the damage, authorities are still conducting search and rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. To ascertain how the fire began and whether any fire safety infractions or errors led to the tragedy, police and fire department officials have opened an inquiry.

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