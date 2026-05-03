Several Dead, Many Injured In Early Morning Fire in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi

A devastating fire in a residential building in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area has claimed nine lives and left several others injured, prompting a large-scale emergency response

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Outlook News Desk
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Blaze broke out on second floor around 4 am; 14 fire engines deployed.

  • Over ten people rescued; fire brought under control within two hours.

  • Cause of the fire remains unknown; injured shifted to nearby hospital.

Nine people have died and around seven others were injured after a major fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Vivek Vihar area of Delhi early this morning.

Officials said the blaze began on the second floor at around 4 am. Fourteen fire engines were deployed to the site to tackle the flames and carry out rescue operations, during which more than ten people were safely evacuated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that bodies had been recovered adding that the operation was still underway.

“Fire broke out in a house in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar, with casualties on the second floor. So far, 3-4 bodies have been found, and the search for the remaining remains is ongoing. We're still searching. We'll let you know once the search is complete,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

The fire was brought under control by 6 am, and those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Vivek Vihar is a prominent locality in East Delhi.

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