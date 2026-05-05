Delhi RBI Building Fire: 6 Fire Engines Deployed, No Casualties Reported Yet

Summary of this article
A fire broke out at the Reserve Bank of India's building on Parliament Street here on Tuesday.
Six fire tenders rushed to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
A call regarding the fire breaking out in the solar panel on the terrace was received at 1.05 pm.
A fire broke out at the Reserve Bank of India's building on Parliament Street here on Tuesday, prompting authorities to rush fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
The official said that the fire started from a solar MCB box on the terrace of that building. They received a call regarding this around 1.05 pm. After which the officials rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes.
There has been no casualty or injuries reported so far, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.
"We rushed six fire tenders to the spot, and further details are awaited," the official added.
According to the Delhi Fire Services' 'Call Summary 2026', around 2,663 calls reporting fire incidents have been made in April, a steep rise compared to 1,538 in March, 1,096 in February, and 1,396 in January. Summing up to 6,693 in the first four months of the year.