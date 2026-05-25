Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong LIVE Score, French Open: Swiss Veteran Begins Farewell Campaign In Paris

Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland, returns a ball to Alex Michelsen from the U.S., during their round of 16 game at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. | Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 men’s singles first round match between Stan Wawrinka and Jesper de Jong at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Monday, May 25, 2026. Wawrinka is playing in his final Roland-Garros tournament, with the 41-year-old veteran looking to cement his legacy on the clay courts in Paris. De Jong, meanwhile, arrives with momentum from the qualifiers. Despite inconsistent results, the 25-year-old Dutch qualifier is looking to impress in his first French Open main-draw appearance. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2026, 04:44:40 pm IST Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: We Are Underway! There’s a thunderous reception from the crowd for Wawrinka. After the pre-match formalities and the warm-up, it’s Jesper de Jong who gets us underway at Court Simonne-Mathieu with a quick point.

25 May 2026, 04:30:35 pm IST Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Earlier Match In the earlier match at Court Simonne-Mathieu, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini won 7-5, 6-3 againts Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

25 May 2026, 04:03:43 pm IST Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

25 May 2026, 03:42:34 pm IST Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Simonne-Mathieu

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM (tentative)