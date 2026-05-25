Stan Wawrinka Vs Jesper De Jong LIVE Score, French Open: Swiss Veteran Begins Farewell Campaign In Paris

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Wawrinka vs de Jong first-round match at Court Simonne-Mathieu on May 25, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong live score French Open 2026 first round Roland-Garros Grand Slam
Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland, returns a ball to Alex Michelsen from the U.S., during their round of 16 game at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. | Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 men’s singles first round match between Stan Wawrinka and Jesper de Jong at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Monday, May 25, 2026. Wawrinka is playing in his final Roland-Garros tournament, with the 41-year-old veteran looking to cement his legacy on the clay courts in Paris. De Jong, meanwhile, arrives with momentum from the qualifiers. Despite inconsistent results, the 25-year-old Dutch qualifier is looking to impress in his first French Open main-draw appearance. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: We Are Underway!

There’s a thunderous reception from the crowd for Wawrinka. After the pre-match formalities and the warm-up, it’s Jesper de Jong who gets us underway at Court Simonne-Mathieu with a quick point.

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Earlier Match

In the earlier match at Court Simonne-Mathieu, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini won 7-5, 6-3 againts Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Simonne-Mathieu

  • Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

  • Time: 4:00 PM (tentative)

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the French Open first-round match between Wawrinka and de Jong. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they are released.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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