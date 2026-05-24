Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Live Score, French Open: Serbian Star Begins Roland Garros Campaign

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Novak Djokovic begins his Roland Garros 2026 journey against powerful French youngster Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the French Open men’s singles draw. Djokovic enters the tournament as the fourth seed and continues his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title despite limited clay-court action this season. The Serbian legend remains one of the favourites in Paris because of his experience and incredible consistency in five-set matches. Meanwhile, World No. 83 Mpetshi Perricard will have the home crowd behind him and could pose problems with his huge serve and aggressive baseline hitting. The 21-year-old Frenchman has enjoyed a breakthrough season and will look to challenge Djokovic early. However, Djokovic’s movement, return game and composure under pressure still make him the overwhelming favourite heading into the blockbuster first-round clash at Roland Garros.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 11:52:50 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Live Score, French Open: Head-to-head Novak Djokovic and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard have never faced each other before on the ATP Tour. Their French Open 2026 first-round clash at Roland Garros will be the first meeting of their careers, making the current head-to-head record 0-0.

24 May 2026, 11:19:17 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming The Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard clash will be played around 11:25 PM IST. The match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.