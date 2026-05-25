Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 2 Targets Smooth Start At Roland-Garros

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first round match between Elena Rybakina and Veronika Erjavec at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25, 2026. Rybakina arrives in Paris with momentum, having already lifted two titles this year, and is tipped to make a deep run at Roland-Garros. Erjavec, meanwhile, is living her dream. Ranked 85th, she has risen 91 places in the past year and now plays her first French Open main draw match. All eight of her career titles have come on clay, which means she will be a formidable challenger to the Kazakh star. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2026, 04:48:06 pm IST Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

25 May 2026, 04:42:43 pm IST Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST (tentative)