Elena Rybakina Vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open: World No. 2 Targets Smooth Start At Roland-Garros

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Rybakina vs Erjavec first-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 25, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec Live Score French Open 2026 first round Roland-Garros Grand Slam
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first round match between Elena Rybakina and Veronika Erjavec at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25, 2026. Rybakina arrives in Paris with momentum, having already lifted two titles this year, and is tipped to make a deep run at Roland-Garros. Erjavec, meanwhile, is living her dream. Ranked 85th, she has risen 91 places in the past year and now plays her first French Open main draw match. All eight of her career titles have come on clay, which means she will be a formidable challenger to the Kazakh star. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec match right here.
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Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST (tentative)

Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Erjavec LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the French Open first-round match between Rybakina and Erjavec. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they are released.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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