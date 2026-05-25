IPL 2026 Captains Ranking: Check The Best And Worst Skippers From This Season’s Indian Premier League

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav