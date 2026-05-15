CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Record-Smashing Knock by Urvil Patel Fires Super Kings to 5-Wicket Triumph
Urvil Patel blasted a 13-ball half-century to power Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10. The 27-year-old batter from Gujarat equaled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fastest fifty in the IPL and eventually scored 65 off just 23 balls to make it an easy chase for CSK. In the first innings, Josh Inglis played a blistering knock of 85 off 33 balls to take LSG to 203 in 20 overs. With this win, CSK have moved to the 5th spot in the points table with 12 points in 11 matches.
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