CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Record-Smashing Knock by Urvil Patel Fires Super Kings to 5-Wicket Triumph

Urvil Patel blasted a 13-ball half-century to power Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10. The 27-year-old batter from Gujarat equaled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fastest fifty in the IPL and eventually scored 65 off just 23 balls to make it an easy chase for CSK. In the first innings, Josh Inglis played a blistering knock of 85 off 33 balls to take LSG to 203 in 20 overs. With this win, CSK have moved to the 5th spot in the points table with 12 points in 11 matches.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
CSK won by 5 wickets with 4 balls remaining
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' Prashant Veer, right front, shakes hand after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
1/24
IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/24
IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/24
Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, and Josh Inglis run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/24
Sakshi Singh IPL 2026
Former Indian international cricketer M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh with her daughter, left, watches the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/24
Rishabh Pant IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant bowled out by Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/24
Akshat Raghuwanshi IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Akshat Raghuwanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/24
Aiden Markram IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/24
Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram run out by Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/24
Jamie Overton IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/24
Shahbaz Ahmed Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. () | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/24
Himmat Singh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Himmat Singh bowled out by Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/24
Sanju Samson Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/24
IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/24
Indian Premier League Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad runs between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/24
Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/24
Indian Premier League Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/24
Urvil Patel Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/24
Chennai Super Kings Urvil Patel celebrates his fifty runs
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/24
Urvil Patel Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/24
Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/24
Kartik Sharma Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/24
Dewald Brevis Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/24
Chennai Super Kings Prashant Veer
Chennai Super Kings' Prashant Veer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo; AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/24
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Former Indian international cricketer M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh, centre, celebrates after Chennai Super Kings winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories