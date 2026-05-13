IPL 2026: Preity Zinta, PBKS Issue Stern Warning Over ‘Fake Narratives’ – See What Happened

Preity Zinta and Punjab Kings hit back at viral claims around Yuzvendra Chahal and Prabhsimran Singh, slamming “calculated misinformation” during IPL 2026

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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IPL 2026 Punjab Kings Preity Zinta statement over fake narratives
File photo of Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. | Photo: X/realpreityzinta
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings issued a strong statement against “fake stories” and “made-up narratives”

  • Co-owner Preity Zinta reposted the statement, following online rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and Prabhsimran Singh

  • A viral video allegedly showed Yuzvendra Chahal vaping on a team flight, sparking criticism

Punjab Kings and co-owner Preity Zinta issued strong statements against what they termed “fake stories” and “calculated misinformation” surrounding the franchise during the ongoing IPL 2026. This came after multiple rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal and Prabhsimran Singh went viral on social media following a dip in PBKS’s form.

“Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone, especially ‘sports journalists’, to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction,” PBKS wrote in an X post on Tuesday.

PBKS later deleted the post and re-uploaded it, removing the phrase “sports journalists”.

“There’s a difference between criticism and calculated misinformation,” Zinta wrote, reposting PBKS’s original statement. “Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not and will not be taken lightly.”

“I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals, to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you.”

On social media, a video allegedly showing star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal vaping during a team flight circulated widely on social media. This was followed by unverified reports claiming that opener Prabhsimran Singh had gained weight.

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The vaping controversy further intensified when former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said that Chahal “should be behind bars”.

Following the criticism, PBKS reportedly banned Arshdeep Singh – who recorded the video in which Chahal was seen – from creating vlogs or videos during the IPL.

PBKS take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday. The Kings have lost four games on the trot but remain favourites to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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