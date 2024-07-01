LGBTQ Community, Activists All Across The Globe Celebrate Pride Month | In Pics

Activists and supporters of LGBTQ community pose for photographs in front of a tram car as they prepare to participate in a pride walk in Kolkata.
Christy Gorbet, of Pleasanton, center, dances in front of the main stage during the first of two days of Pride Celebration at Civic Center in San Francisco.
Participants gather for the LGBTQ Pride march, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, center left, joins the Pride in London parade.
People gather to take part in the Milan Pride march, in Milan, Italy.
People take part in the Pride parade in Bucharest, Romania. Thousands attended the Pride march in the Romanian capital dedicated to LGBT legal rights such as civil partnership, marriage or the right to adopt a child.
A reveller takes part in EuroPride, a pan-European international LGBTI event featuring a Pride parade which is hosted in a different European city each year, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece.
A participant smiles during the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.
An attendee takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.
A reveler takes part in a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Panama City.
A reveler, wearing angel wings, strikes a pose while crossing the street before the start of a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Guatemala City.
People take part in the Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Santiago, Chile.
A reveler is silhouetted against a pair of angel wings as they help a trans performer with a costume during a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
A participant displays a banner with a message that reads in Spanish; " No more trans deaths" during the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.
Revelers sit on a bench during a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Panama City.