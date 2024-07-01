International

LGBTQ Community, Activists All Across The Globe Celebrate Pride Month | In Pics

With the Pride Month of June coming to an end, the world saw numerous celebrations from every corner as members of the LGBTQ community and activists stepped out to celebrate the occasion. From London To New Delhi, here is a look at Pride 2024 in pictures.

Pride walk in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Activists and supporters of LGBTQ community pose for photographs in front of a tram car as they prepare to participate in a pride walk in Kolkata.

2/15
San Francisco Pride Parade
San Francisco Pride Parade | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Christy Gorbet, of Pleasanton, center, dances in front of the main stage during the first of two days of Pride Celebration at Civic Center in San Francisco.

3/15
Spain Pride Parade
Spain Pride Parade | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Participants gather for the LGBTQ Pride march, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

4/15
London Pride Parade
London Pride Parade | Photo: Tim Anderson/PA via AP

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, center left, joins the Pride in London parade.

5/15
Milan Pride march
Milan Pride march | Photo: Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP

People gather to take part in the Milan Pride march, in Milan, Italy.

6/15
Romania Pride march
Romania Pride march | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

People take part in the Pride parade in Bucharest, Romania. Thousands attended the Pride march in the Romanian capital dedicated to LGBT legal rights such as civil partnership, marriage or the right to adopt a child.

7/15
Greece Pride parade
Greece Pride parade | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos

A reveller takes part in EuroPride, a pan-European international LGBTI event featuring a Pride parade which is hosted in a different European city each year, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece.

8/15
Mexico Gay Pride parade
Mexico Gay Pride parade | Photo: AP/Aurea Del Rosario

A participant smiles during the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.

9/15
Mexico Pride parade
Mexico Pride parade | Photo: AP/Aurea Del Rosario

An attendee takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.

10/15
Panama Pride parade
Panama Pride parade | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

A reveler takes part in a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Panama City.

11/15
Guatemala Pride parade
Guatemala Pride parade | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

A reveler, wearing angel wings, strikes a pose while crossing the street before the start of a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Guatemala City.

12/15
Chile Pride parade
Chile Pride parade | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

People take part in the Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Santiago, Chile.

13/15
Paraguay Gay Pride parade
Paraguay Gay Pride parade | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

A reveler is silhouetted against a pair of angel wings as they help a trans performer with a costume during a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

14/15
Mexico City Pride parade
Mexico City Pride parade | Photo: AP/Aurea Del Rosario

A participant displays a banner with a message that reads in Spanish; " No more trans deaths" during the annual Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Mexico City.

15/15
Panama Pride parade
Panama Pride parade | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Revelers sit on a bench during a Gay Pride parade marking the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month, in Panama City.

