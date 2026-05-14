PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Did Punjab Kings Substitute Prabhsimran Singh Against Mumbai Indians?

Summary of this article
PBKS substituted out Prabhsimran Singh and brought in Vishnu Vinod as the Impact Player against MI
Vishnu Vinod scored 15 runs off eight balls and later kept wickets during MI’s chase
PBKS recovered from 140/7 to finish on 200 runs in Dharamsala
Punjab Kings made a surprising tactical move during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala by substituting regular wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh midway through the game. The decision came at a critical phase of the innings, with PBKS losing momentum despite another explosive opening stand from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran.
After racing through the powerplay, Punjab suddenly slipped into trouble in the middle overs and found themselves at 140/7 after 16.2 overs. With the side desperate to push beyond the 200-run mark, the management turned to the Impact Player rule for extra firepower.
Why PBKS Replaced Prabhsimran Singh Midway Through The Match
Prabhsimran Singh has handled wicketkeeping duties for Punjab Kings throughout IPL 2026 and had rarely been used as a tactical substitution earlier in the season. However, the situation against Mumbai Indians forced PBKS into an aggressive rethink.
With wickets falling regularly and only a few overs remaining, the franchise brought in Vishnu Vinod as the Impact Player to strengthen the lower-order hitting. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter replaced Prabhsimran and later took over keeping duties in the second innings.
The move ultimately worked in Punjab’s favour. Vishnu Vinod played a valuable cameo under pressure, scoring 15 runs from just eight deliveries at a strike rate close to 190.
He found boundaries immediately and stitched together a rapid partnership with Xavier Bartlett in the death overs, helping PBKS recover strongly after their collapse. Punjab added crucial late runs in the final overs to finish exactly on the 200-run mark against a Mumbai Indians bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.
PBKS Recover Strongly To Post 200 Against Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings finished their innings on exactly 200 after a dramatic final phase in Dharamsala. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh once again gave PBKS a flying start, continuing their excellent partnership form this season. Prabhsimran top-scored with a crucial 57 at the top of the order, while Punjab crossed another major milestone through the uncapped opening pair.
However, Mumbai Indians fought back strongly through the middle overs after PBKS looked set for an even bigger total. The Kings slipped to 140/7 before late contributions from Vishnu Vinod and the lower order lifted them to the 200-run mark. Mumbai Indians, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, now face a challenging chase against a PBKS side desperate to stay alive in the playoff race.