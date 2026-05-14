PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Did Punjab Kings Substitute Prabhsimran Singh Against Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, May 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)