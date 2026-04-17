IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Tops List For Orange Cap, Prasidh Krishna Leads Purple Cap Race

Punjab Kings inflicted yet another defeat to Mumbai Indians by seven-wickets with Prabhsimran Singh playing a sensational knock. Virat Kohli still retains the top spot in the Orange Cap but there were few movers and shakers in the leaderboard

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Outlook Sports Desk
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CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match at Chennai
Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS beat MI by seven-wickets, despite Quinton de Kock's century

  • Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh played crucial role in their side's victory

  • Krishna still holds the Purple Cap after Match 24

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered yet another defeat this time at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Shreyas Iyer-led side registered a seven-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16.

The game was remembered for Quinton de Kock's century as the South African, who came in the place of the injured Rohit Sharma, anchored Mumbai to 195-6 with an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls while Naman Dhir scored 50 off 31 deliveries.

However, blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh (80 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (66) powered Punjab to 198-3 in 16.3 overs as PBKS topped the IPL 2026 points table with nine points.

Premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not at his usual best as his wicketless run continued in the IPL 2026 as he returned with expensive figures of 0-41 off his four overs.

The PBKS win saw Prabhsimran Singh (211 runs) take the fifth spot in the Orange Cap list (highest run-getter) at a strike rate of 172.95. Virat Kohli still holds the top spot with 228 runs with Heinrich Klaasen in second at 224 runs. Shreyas Iyer also finds himself on the list with 203 runs at a strike rate of 187.

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In the Purple Cap list, Prasidh Krishna continues to top the list with 10 wickets followed by Anshul Kamboj who too has 10 wickets but has played a game more than Krishna. MI's Shardul Thakur is also on the list with six wickets in five games.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won today's match between MI and PBKS In IPL 2026 today?

A

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven-wickets in the IPL 2026 match, that was played at Wankhede Stadium.

Q

Who walked away with the POTM award in MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?

A

Arshdeep Singh walked away with the POTM for his sensational 3-22 off four overs against MI.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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