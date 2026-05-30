EPL: Arne Slot Sacked By Liverpool After Poor Season; Andoni Iraola Touted To Takeover At Anfield

Slot sacked by Liverpool after poor season in English football
Dutchman leaves Reds despite lifting EPL trophy in his first season
Iraola is touted to take over Liverpool after successful season with Bournemouth
Liverpool have parted ways with their Dutch manager Arne Slot on Saturday at the end of his second season in charge, and a year after leading the team to the Premier League title.
Liverpool finished fifth in the English Premier League 2025-26 season and did not manage to win any trophies from the previous season wherein they lifted the Premier League title.
The club owner said in a statement, “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.”
Slot led Reds to the title in his first season in 2025 but after a big transfer spending of over £450 million, the Anfield side finished 25 points off the Premier League champions Arsenal in the corresponding season.
Moreover, the Reds also suffered heartbreaks in the Champions League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup.
The second season under Slot was reportedly deemed turbulent with Mohamed Salah falling out with the Dutch coach during the end of the 2025-26 season. The Egyptian publicly criticized Liverpool's style of play, calling for 'heavy metal attacking' that brought success to the club.
"The conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team's trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach," the statement added.
"Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield."
Iraola To Replace Slot?
As per reports, former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is touted to take the hot seat at Anfield. Iraola had a successful season at Vitality Stadium, leading the Cherries to sixth spot in the Premier League and helping them qualifying for Europe for the first time in club's history.