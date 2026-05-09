Liverpool Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: Reds Welcome Dispirited Blues At Anfield On Saturday Lunchtime

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot File

Hello and welcome to today's first EPL fixture as Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield in one of the most anticipated clashes of the ongoing Premier League season. The Reds are fourth in the standings and could still earn qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League against a struggling Chelsea, which lost to Nottingham Forest 1-3 in its last Premier League outing. Follow play-by-play updates from Matchday 36 of the English Premier League as Liverpool FC host Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, May 9

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 03:23:24 pm IST Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Liverpool wins: 87

Chelsea wins: 67

Draws: 46