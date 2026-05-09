Liverpool Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League: Reds Welcome Dispirited Blues At Anfield On Saturday Lunchtime

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H
Liverpool wins: 87
Chelsea wins: 67
Draws: 46
Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info
When and where will the Liverpool vs Chelsea match start?
The Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will begin at 5 PM IST at Anfield on Saturday, May 09.
How to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match live?
The Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.