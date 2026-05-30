India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, Unity Cup: Blue Tigers Eye Consolation Bronze In London

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs ZIM third-place playoff match at The Valley, London, on May 30, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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India vs Zimbabwe live score Unity Cup 2026 FIFA tier 1 third-place playoff the Valley London
India in action against Jamaica in the Unity Cup semi-final at The Valley, London, on May 27, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live coverage of the Unity Cup 2026 third-place playoff between India and Zimbabwe at The Valley, London, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. India lost 2-0 in their semi-final against Jamaica. Under Khalid Jamil, the Blue Tigers have struggled for consistency, and the absence of Ryan Williams and the Mohun Bagan stars will further hurt their attack. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, lost 2-0 in their semi-final against Nigeria. However, the Warriors will arrive with confidence following their recent victory over Qatar and their success in the Four Nations Tournament. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Zimbabwe football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Playing XI

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: India Playing XI

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India vs Zimbabwe

  • Series: Unity Cup 2026

  • Venue: The Valley, London

  • Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s third-place playoff against Zimbabwe in London on Saturday. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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