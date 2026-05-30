Beyond FIFA World Cup 2026: Migrants, Refugees Seek Solace In Kypseli Mundial
The 2nd edition of Kypseli Mundial, a football tournament and cultural festival organised by migrant and refugee communities of Athens, was held in the second week of 2026. Amateur players with ties to Albania, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Sudan, and more competed at Alepotrypa Stadium in Kypseli, a neighbourhood in Athens. It was founded three years ago by Ivorian Moussa Sangare with the hope of using football to combat fear and mistrust toward migrants in Greece. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America kicks off on June 12. The build-up has not been smooth, to say the least. Despite being the biggest -- 48 national teams, 104 matches -- it is in danger of being an exclusionary event. It is taking place, Amnesty said, "amidst an acute human rights crisis, with significant risks and impacts for fans, players, journalists, workers, and local communities alike." Three-quarters of the matches will be played in the USA.
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