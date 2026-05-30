Beyond FIFA World Cup 2026: Migrants, Refugees Seek Solace In Kypseli Mundial

The 2nd edition of Kypseli Mundial, a football tournament and cultural festival organised by migrant and refugee communities of Athens, was held in the second week of 2026. Amateur players with ties to Albania, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Sudan, and more competed at Alepotrypa Stadium in Kypseli, a neighbourhood in Athens. It was founded three years ago by Ivorian Moussa Sangare with the hope of using football to combat fear and mistrust toward migrants in Greece. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America kicks off on June 12. The build-up has not been smooth, to say the least. Despite being the biggest -- 48 national teams, 104 matches -- it is in danger of being an exclusionary event. It is taking place, Amnesty said, "amidst an acute human rights crisis, with significant risks and impacts for fans, players, journalists, workers, and local communities alike." Three-quarters of the matches will be played in the USA.

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An amateur soccer field is seen from above as migrant teams from Guinea and Afghanistan play soccer during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Mousa Sangare for Ivory Coast co-founder of Kypseli Mundial poses with the trophy in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Greek athletes of Fostiras Kaisarianis arrive before a semifinal match against Cameroon during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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The coach of Guinea instructs his players before the start of the second half against Afghanistan during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Migrants from Mali listen to instructions before the game against Congo during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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A member of Nigeria team takes a photo before a soccer match against Afghanistan during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Two women take a selfie during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Migrants from Congo prepare before a semifinal soccer match against Mali during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Congo supporters watch a women's semifinal during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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A Nigerian player scores a free kick against Afghanistan during the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Migrants from Congo dance during a semifinal soccer match against Mali for the Kypseli Mundial in Athens,Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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Amelie Nguedia from Cameroon, left, gives the captain's armband after being substituted to Maria Chaffi during a semifinal soccer match against Fostiras Kaisarianis for the Kypseli Mundial in Athens, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
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