Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Alleged NEET Paper Leak, Questions Air Force Plan

Kejriwal questioned reports that the Air Force would transport NEET papers to prevent leaks.
The AAP chief alleged that the education system had fallen into the "clutches of the mafia".
He called for collective action to tackle paper leaks and said the country needed an educated prime minister.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Centre of failing to address the alleged NEET paper leak and said the country's education system had fallen into the "clutches of the mafia", while questioning reports that the Indian Air Force would be used to transport examination papers.
The remarks came after reports that NEET question papers would be transported to examination centres by the Air Force as part of efforts to prevent leaks. According to PTI, Kejriwal said the measure would not prevent paper leaks and alleged that the government lacked the intent to get to the bottom of such incidents.
"Air Force will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? World over so many exams are conducted, have we ever heard any such bizarre thing," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.
According to PTI, the former Delhi chief minister described the reported move as "nautanki" and said the Centre had no intention of getting to the bottom of paper leak cases.
"They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia," he said.
In a video message, Kejriwal said that fixing the issue would require people to come together and act collectively. PTI reported that he argued the problem could not be resolved through the efforts of a single individual.
"It won't happen with just one person doing something alone."
(With inputs from PTI)