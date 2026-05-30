D.K. Shivakumar Meets Governor Gehlot Before Karnataka CLP Meeting

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar held informal discussions with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan on Saturday morning.
The meeting occurred hours before a scheduled Congress Legislature Party assembly at 4 p.m. to formally elect a new leader.
Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28 and was directed by the Governor to continue in a caretaker capacity.
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar met Gov. Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The morning meeting occurred hours before a crucial legislative gathering aimed at cementing the state's leadership transition.
Widely tipped to be the next chief minister, Shivakumar held informal discussions with Gehlot regarding the impending swearing-in ceremony for the new government and Council of Ministers, the Press Trust of India said.
The Saturday visit clears the path for a scheduled Congress Legislature Party meeting at 4 p.m. on May 30, 2026. During this assembly, lawmakers are expected to formally elect Shivakumar as their new leader.
The upcoming election caps days of political manoeuvring in Bengaluru. The transition process will conclude once the national party apparatus officially confirms the designated successor.
Transition and caretaker status
The leadership change follows the departure of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who formally resigned on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Gov. Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation on Friday, May 29, and simultaneously dissolved the Council of Ministers. The governor directed the outgoing chief minister to continue in a caretaker capacity until alternative arrangements are finalised.
Despite Shivakumar's status as the designated successor, the All India Congress Committee leadership had not officially announced a consensus candidate by 11 a.m. on Saturday. AICC general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are currently overseeing the transition in Bengaluru, with a formal announcement expected after the afternoon CLP meeting.
Swearing-in preparations underway
Shivakumar arranged the early Saturday meeting because Gehlot is scheduled to leave for Dharmasthala in the Dakshina Kannada district later in the day. The governor will attend a Sunday event hosted by the vice president, according to PTI.
Speculation over the exact timing of the oath-taking ceremony continues. Initial reports suggested the swearing-in could occur on Sunday or Monday. However, current schedules indicate Shivakumar is slated to take the oath as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka next week, probably on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Official confirmation is awaited. Officials are actively deliberating over the optimal venue for the event. Planners are weighing the logistical merits of holding the ceremony at Lok Bhavan against the traditional grandeur of the Vidhana Soudha steps.
Early signs point towards the legislative building. Preparatory work and staging materials have already been spotted near the Vidhana Soudha as officials await final confirmation.