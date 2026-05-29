Siddaramaiah Meets Sonia, Rahul Day After Resignation; Cabinet Talks Likely

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Former Karnataka CM discusses future role with Congress leadership as DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in

Siddaramaiah Meets Sonia, Rahul Day After Resignation; Cabinet Talks Likely
Siddaramaiah Meets Sonia, Rahul Day After Resignation; Cabinet Talks Likely Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Siddaramaiah met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath alongside son Yathindra and Randeep Surjewala.

  • Sources said he may seek cabinet berths for loyalists and discuss Karnataka’s new power structure.

  • The Congress leadership is also expected to finalise government formation and party reorganisation in Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son Yathindra, met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at their home in 10 Janpath on Friday morning, a day after he resigned as Karnataka's chief minister, according to officials.

The meeting is important because Siddaramaiah, who has already turned down a Rajya Sabha seat, will talk to the Congress leadership about his future.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah has expressed his desire to stay in Karnataka and his disinterest in the central role that the party high command recommended.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is expected to thank Sonia Gandhi for allowing him the opportunity to head the southern state after he switched sides from the JD(S) and joined the Congress in 2006.

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah is also likely to look for a position in the next Karnataka Cabinet, including deputy chief minister, for his son and followers.

He would also discuss matters with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting the Gandhis.

Randeep Surjewala, the general secretary of the Congress, was there when Siddaramaiah met with the Gandhis.

Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister has been accepted by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Related Content
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah - | Photo: PTI
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah - | Photo: PTI
Siddaramaiah Holds Strategy Meet in Delhi Ahead of Crucial Congress Leadership Talks - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI

The sources claim that Congress general secretary in charge of organization K C Venugopal and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is expected to succeed him as chief minister of Karnataka, will have separate talks over government formation.

According to the sources, the Congress would also work on restructuring the party organization in Karnataka, with talks scheduled for this Friday.

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