Siddaramaiah Meets Sonia, Rahul Day After Resignation; Cabinet Talks Likely

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son Yathindra, met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at their home in 10 Janpath on Friday morning, a day after he resigned as Karnataka's chief minister, according to officials.



The meeting is important because Siddaramaiah, who has already turned down a Rajya Sabha seat, will talk to the Congress leadership about his future.



Additionally, Siddaramaiah has expressed his desire to stay in Karnataka and his disinterest in the central role that the party high command recommended.