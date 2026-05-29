India’s Policy On Myanmar Will Be Pragmatic, Says Official

A senior Indian official has stated that India’s policy towards Myanmar will remain pragmatic, focusing on practical outcomes rather than ideology.
The comment comes days after India’s decision to host Myanmar’s military ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, despite criticism from the exiled civilian government.
India will continue to focus on border security, counter-insurgency cooperation, connectivity projects, and checking Chinese influence in its eastern neighbourhood.
India’s policy on Myanmar will be guided by a pragmatic approach that prioritises national security and strategic interests, a senior government official said on Thursday.
The official’s statement comes amid growing international scrutiny over India’s decision to host Myanmar’s junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, for official talks in the coming weeks.
“India’s engagement with Myanmar will be pragmatic. We deal with the ground realities and will continue to engage with all stakeholders keeping in mind our core interests,” the official said.
India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar and has been concerned about increasing instability in the region, cross-border movement of insurgents, and the growing presence of China. New Delhi has maintained communication with both the military regime and pro-democracy groups, though it has avoided strong public criticism of the junta.
Focus Areas According to sources, India’s key priorities include effective border management, curbing arms and drug smuggling, advancing the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in Myanmar. The government is also wary of any vacuum that could allow greater Chinese influence in Myanmar’s politics and economy.
The exiled National Unity Government (NUG) had earlier criticised India’s invitation to Hlaing, calling him a “terrorist junta leader.” However, Indian officials have made it clear that New Delhi’s foreign policy in the neighbourhood is driven by realism and long-term strategic calculations.
This pragmatic stance is consistent with India’s broader “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, where security and developmental cooperation take precedence over ideological positions.