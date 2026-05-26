Delhi High Court Clears Way For Eviction Proceedings Against Delhi Race Club

Delhi High Court quashed a stay on eviction proceedings against the Delhi Race Club.
Centre said the club’s lease expired in 1994 and its occupation of the land is unauthorised.
Authorities had sought possession of the 84-acre property citing public purpose.
On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court overturned a ruling that had stayed the Delhi Race Club's show-cause notice about its planned eviction from the 84-acre property in Lutyens, Delhi.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia's bench granted the Centre's appeal after declining to uphold the April 24 single judge ruling in response to a Delhi Race Club petition. The instant appeal is allowed, and the order dated April 24, 2026, of the single judge, so far as it directs the estate officer not to proceed further with the show-cause notice, is hereby set aside," the bench said.
A detailed copy of the order is awaited.
On March 13, the Delhi Race Club received a notification from the Centre stating that it was continuing to occupy the property without permission and requesting peaceful possession because the land was required for public purposes.
The authorities then started proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act on April 17. They sent the club a show-cause notice, requesting that it explain why it should not be subject to an eviction order and damages for unauthorised occupation.
However, the club challenged the show-cause notice in front of the single-judge court, which issued an interim order directing the estate officer to postpone it until July 30.
According to the Centre, the 1926 leasing agreement between the club and the 84.48-acre land at Lok Kalyan Marg was not perpetual and ended on December 31, 1994.
Since no further extension was granted, the club's continued occupation of the land was unauthorised and liable to be examined under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, the Centre argued.