Delhi High Court Clears Way For Eviction Proceedings Against Delhi Race Club

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court overturned a ruling that had stayed the Delhi Race Club's show-cause notice about its planned eviction from the 84-acre property in Lutyens, Delhi.



Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia's bench granted the Centre's appeal after declining to uphold the April 24 single judge ruling in response to a Delhi Race Club petition. The instant appeal is allowed, and the order dated April 24, 2026, of the single judge, so far as it directs the estate officer not to proceed further with the show-cause notice, is hereby set aside," the bench said.