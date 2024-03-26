National

DMRC Opens Entry And Exit Gates Of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station

Ahead of the AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday closed the entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. The entry and exit have been restricted at Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.

PTI
Updated on:
Nine hours after shutting the gates of Lok Kalyan Marg metro station due to security reasons, the DMRC has opened its entry and exit on Tuesday evening, officials said. 

Two gates of Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro station were also opened, they said. 

"Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice," the DMRC said in a post on X.  

Later in the evening, the DMRC said that the entry and exit gates at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been opened. Gate number 3 of Patel Chowk metro station and gate number 5 of Central Secretariat metro station are now open for entry and exit. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had called for gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Kejriwal has been arrested by the central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in custody of the ED till March 28.

