Arsenal 2-1 Brighton, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Ward Off Late Fightback, Stay On Summit

Arsenal resisted a late fightback from Brighton on Saturday (December 27, 2025) to win 2-1 and keep hold of first place in the Premier League, staying ahead of Manchester City. Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's team a 14th-minute lead with a low shot from the edge of the area. And when Brighton's Georginio Rutter headed a wicked Declan Rice corner into his own net seven minutes into the second half, Arsenal were in control. It was the fourth time in as many games an opponent has scored an own goal against the league leaders.

EPL: Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal's Mikel Merino and Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta clap hands to supporters after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
EPL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Brighton's Lewis Dunk challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton's Georginio Rutter, right, scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's William Saliba fails to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Arsenal's Declan Rice and Brighton's Lewis Dunk challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
English Premier League Soccer Match: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Brighton's Diego Gomez challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
