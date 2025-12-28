Arsenal 2-1 Brighton, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Ward Off Late Fightback, Stay On Summit
Arsenal resisted a late fightback from Brighton on Saturday (December 27, 2025) to win 2-1 and keep hold of first place in the Premier League, staying ahead of Manchester City. Martin Odegaard gave Mikel Arteta's team a 14th-minute lead with a low shot from the edge of the area. And when Brighton's Georginio Rutter headed a wicked Declan Rice corner into his own net seven minutes into the second half, Arsenal were in control. It was the fourth time in as many games an opponent has scored an own goal against the league leaders.
