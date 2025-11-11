Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Doctor’s Mother Undergoes DNA Test, Victim Families Visit Maulana Azad Medical College

Dr Umar Nabi from Pulwama allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort Metro Station.
Mother of the suspect underwent DNA testing to match remains from the blast.
Victim Noman Ansari from Shamli, UP, identified by relatives at Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary.
Police on Tuesday took the mother of the man who was suspected of driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort for a DNA test in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.
“We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast,” an official said.
The officials said three persons who were linked to the sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast have been detained for questioning.
Investigators are also looking into possible links between the blast and a terror module in Faridabad, where a large cache of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators, had been seized. CCTV footage shows a masked man driving the vehicle, which was parked near the Red Fort Metro Station for about three hours before the explosion.
According to PTI, an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, as authorities continue to probe the attack.
Relatives of Noman Ansari, a victim of the yesterday's Red Fort blast, visited the mortuary at Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday to identify his body. Ansari was from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI and Fozia Yasin)