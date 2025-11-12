Red Fort Blast: NIA Hunts Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Suspect Umar

A Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate exploded on November 10 at 6:52 pm near Red Fort Metro Station, killing 13 and injuring over 20.
Dr. Umar Mohammad from Pulwama purchased a red Ford EcoSport using a fake identity
NIA took over the case on November 11. Nine suspects detained in Kanpur and over 12 in Delhi-Faridabad
Delhi Police intensified efforts to trace a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be connected to the prime accused in the Red Fort car blast, following the registration of an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act. The blast occurred on November 10, 2025, at approximately 6:52 pm near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 stopped at a traffic signal and exploded, suspected to be loaded with ammonium nitrate, killing 13 people and injuring over 20 others.
CCTV footage showed the Hyundai i20 entering a parking area near Sunehri Masjid at 3:19 pm and remaining there until 6:48 pm, with the driver, identified as Dr. Umar Mohammad (also referred to as Umar Nabi), a Pulwama resident and teacher at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, staying inside the vehicle. The explosion triggered a fire that damaged multiple vehicles, shattered windows up to 500 meters away, and was heard several hundred meters from the site. Seven fire tenders responded, controlling the blaze by 7:30 pm.
Investigators discovered that Umar Mohammad used a fake address in North-East Delhi to purchase the red Ford EcoSport, linked to the blast's preparation, prompting a late-night raid on November 11, 2025, at the address provided by madrassa operator Maulvi Tasavvur.
Delhi Police detained nine suspects from Kanpur on November 12, 2025, and around a dozen others from Faridabad and Delhi, including the father of Umar Mohammad in Pulwama for questioning, with DNA samples collected from family members for body identification. Among the arrested is Dr. Shaheen Saeed, a 40-year-old woman from the terror module case, marking the eighth accused. Home Minister Amit Shah ordered forensic matching of samples from bodies in the i20 car and stated that all involved would face the "full wrath of agencies.