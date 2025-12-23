Special PMLA Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Against Louise Khurshid

The ED's chargesheet, submitted in October 2025, alleges that Louise Khurshid was actively involved in the management and operations of Ojas Foundation, a non-profit entity founded by the Khurshid family. The agency claims the foundation received foreign donations in violation of FCRA norms and diverted funds for personal use through a web of shell companies and benami transactions. The probe also points to layering and placement of proceeds of crime amounting to several crores, including investments in real estate and other assets.