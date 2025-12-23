Special PMLA Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Against Louise Khurshid

Special PMLA Court in Delhi accepts ED chargesheet against Louise Khurshid under Sections 3 & 4 of PMLA.
Louise Khurshid to appear before court on February 10, 2026, for framing of charges.
Involvement in diverting foreign donations received by Ojas Foundation through shell entities and benami deals, properties worth crores attached.
The Special PMLA Court in Delhi took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Louise Khurshid, wife of senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Ojas Foundation and other related entities.
Special Judge (PMLA) Vishal Gogne accepted the ED's prosecution complaint filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court issued summons to Louise Khurshid to appear before it on February 10, 2026, for framing of charges.
The ED's chargesheet, submitted in October 2025, alleges that Louise Khurshid was actively involved in the management and operations of Ojas Foundation, a non-profit entity founded by the Khurshid family. The agency claims the foundation received foreign donations in violation of FCRA norms and diverted funds for personal use through a web of shell companies and benami transactions. The probe also points to layering and placement of proceeds of crime amounting to several crores, including investments in real estate and other assets.
The case originates from a CBI FIR registered in 2019 for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery related to the Ojas Foundation's activities. The ED took over the investigation after finding scheduled offences under PMLA. Earlier, the agency had attached properties and bank accounts worth over ₹2 crore belonging to the Khurshid family.
Salman Khurshid and Louise Khurshid have consistently denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and a misuse of investigative agencies. The couple had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and ED proceedings, but the petition was disposed of with liberty to raise grounds during trial.
The development is the latest in a series of legal battles faced by the Khurshid family since 2019, when the CBI first raided their residences in connection with the case. The Congress has repeatedly termed the probe as vendetta politics targeting senior opposition leaders.
The matter is now listed for appearance and framing of charges on February 10, 2026.