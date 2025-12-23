VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

This particular edition has generated far more buzz than usual, and the reason is simple, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With both senior stars stepping away from T20 Internationals and shifting focus toward ODIs, their confirmed domestic appearances have brought rare attention to the VHT. Kohli returning to List A cricket after 15 years and Rohit turning up for Mumbai has made this season feel less like a routine domestic event and more like a high-profile national audition.