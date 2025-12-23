India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W Enter Favourites Against SL-W In Visakhapatnam

India and Sri Lanka women will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series today at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. PTI

IND-W are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match comprehensively by 8 wickets in 14.4 overs. Indian bowlers put on a solid show in the first match to restrict Sri Lanka for just 121 runs. In response, IND-W chased down the target quite comfortably courtesy to Jemimah Rodrigues' power-packed 69 not out. India will look to carry on the momentum in the 2nd T20I as well and stretch the lead to 2-0, meanwhile Sri Lanka will look to put on a fight against a strong Indian line-up and change the tide in their favour.

LIVE UPDATES