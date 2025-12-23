India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W Enter Favourites Against SL-W In Visakhapatnam
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as IND-W look to strengthen their 1-0 lead in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, 23 December, at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
India and Sri Lanka women will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series today at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. PTI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I of the five-match series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. IND-W are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match comprehensively by 8 wickets in 14.4 overs. Indian bowlers put on a solid show in the first match to restrict Sri Lanka for just 121 runs. In response, IND-W chased down the target quite comfortably courtesy to Jemimah Rodrigues' power-packed 69 not out. India will look to carry on the momentum in the 2nd T20I as well and stretch the lead to 2-0, meanwhile Sri Lanka will look to put on a fight against a strong Indian line-up and change the tide in their favour. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India women and Sri Lanka women cricket match being played in Visakhapatnam. This five-match T20I series is India women's last assignment before the 4th edition of the Women's Premier League that kicks off from January 9.