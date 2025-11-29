WPL 2026: Schedule For Season 4 Announced With MI To Host RCB In Women's Premier League Opener

WPL 2026 schedule announced by the BCCI
MI vs RCB set to open the tournament in blockbuster clash
Tournament to kick-start from Jan 9
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 29, announced the schedule of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, with the tournament set to begin on January 9.
WPL 2026 Schedule
Navi Mumbai leg
Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz
Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vadodara leg
Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
Feb 3: Eliminator
Feb 5: Final
The 2026 season of WPL will be played across two venues - Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The new season will open with 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on current holders, Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.
The Navi Mumbai leg of the WPL 2026 will be played from January 9 to 17, that includes 11 matches, whereas the next set of 11 matches will be hosted by Vadodara, including the playoffs.
The league phase will continue until February 1, with the Eliminator taking place on February 3 in Vadodara.
The Eliminator, featuring the teams placed second and third on the points table, will be held on Tuesday, 3 February. The winner will move one step closer to the title.
The table topper will progress directly to the Final scheduled for Thursday, 5 February 2026, in Vadodara, a night that will culminate in the crowning of the next WPL champion.
Mumbai Indians are the current holders of the WPL title, defeating Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.