WPL 2026: Schedule For Season 4 Announced With MI To Host RCB In Women's Premier League Opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 29, announced the schedule of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after winning the WPL 2024 final against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 17, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WPL 2026 schedule announced by the BCCI

  • MI vs RCB set to open the tournament in blockbuster clash

  • Tournament to kick-start from Jan 9

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 29, announced the schedule of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, with the tournament set to begin on January 9.

WPL 2026 Schedule

Navi Mumbai leg

  • Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

  • Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

  • Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

  • Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

  • Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

  • Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

  • Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

  • Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

  • Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

  • Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg

  • Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

  • Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

  • Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

  • Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

  • Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

  • Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

  • Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

  • Feb 3: Eliminator

  • Feb 5: Final

The 2026 season of WPL will be played across two venues - Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The new season will open with 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on current holders, Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai leg of the WPL 2026 will be played from January 9 to 17, that includes 11 matches, whereas the next set of 11 matches will be hosted by Vadodara, including the playoffs.

The league phase will continue until February 1, with the Eliminator taking place on February 3 in Vadodara.

The Eliminator, featuring the teams placed second and third on the points table, will be held on Tuesday, 3 February. The winner will move one step closer to the title.

Related Content
Related Content

The table topper will progress directly to the Final scheduled for Thursday, 5 February 2026, in Vadodara, a night that will culminate in the crowning of the next WPL champion.

Mumbai Indians are the current holders of the WPL title, defeating Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Schedule For Season 4 Announced With MI To Host RCB In Women's Premier League Opener

  2. Lumbini Lions Vs Pokhara Avengers LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Rohit Paudel Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  3. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  4. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  5. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  3. Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  2. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  3. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  4. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  5. IndiGo, Air India Warn Of Flight Delays Over A320 Software Upgrade

  6. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

  7. Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Strong Start; Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

  8. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day