School Children Engaging In Substance Abuse As Early As 12: AIIMS Study

The research, spearheaded by Dr Anju Dhawan of AIIMS's National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, quizzed 5,920 students (mean age 14.7) from grades 8, 9, 11 and 12 in urban government, private and rural schools across 10 cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Dibrugarh and Ranchi. Shocking stats show 15.1% had used any substance at least once in their lifetime, 10.3% in the past year and 7.2% in the last month. Tobacco topped the list at 4%, followed closely by alcohol (3.8%), opioids (2.8% — mostly non-prescribed pills), cannabis (2%) and inhalants (1.9%). Girls' usage is rising, often as discreet self-medication for emotional distress, while 40% of users reported substances at home and peer pressure as major triggers.