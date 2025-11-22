Two Minors' Suicides And Tales Of Trauma: How We Disregard Children’s Mental Health Crises

On the opposite end of this Maharashtra capital lies Prayaraj in Uttar Pradesh, which was once known as Allahabad. Somewhere in the city of Sangam, a 15-year-old girl defends a teacher’s right to hit students. “These boys in our city are goondas. They will kill one another if not for beatings and discipline by teachers. There is no other way, a child has to be hit here. The city is such,” she argues. When I ask her if anyone she knows was feeling badly about being hit or traumatised by teacher’s bullying, wouldn’t they feel depression? The phone chirps a little with her little teen chuckle. “Kya bol rahe ho, humare yahan nahin hota depression aur ye sab,” (What are you talking about, we don’t have the concept of depression here). When her mother takes over the conversation, she tells me how her depression is not a concept in her house but there was a time when her daughter was ‘scared’. “She changed schools from a girls’ only to a co-ed. These boys were bullies, the teachers helpless, and she refused to go anymore. She kept asking us to change the school. We were strict about not changing schools; we had already paid the fee. So slowly, we taught her how to adjust with these conditions. Now she stays quiet and keeps to her business so there is no issue anymore. Maybe that child’s parents should have done the same.”