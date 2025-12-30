Outlook Year-Ender Words Of 2025: Understanding Clanker, Rage Bait, Brainflossing…

Speaking of rage, meet Oxford's word of the year – 'rage bait'. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
2025 proved that words can be just as fleeting and viral as internet trends. Our global lexicon is, anyway, an evolving organism, and this year saw new stages of that evolution – thanks to Gen Z/Alpha, social media, and the thing that ‘tech bros’ love - AI.

Some words were entirely new. Some others had existed but only now exploded into common usage. Here’s a look at the words that defined the year, both online and offline, with meanings that made people stop, scroll, or sigh.

Slop — Webster’s Word of the Year

Slop was crowned Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2025. Typically used to describe something messy, poorly executed, or sloppy. It gained popularity both in social media posts and casual conversation to critique ‘art’ created by AI or artificial intelligence. AI slop has become a go-to insult for critics of the format, especially when used to create absurd or bizarre videos or images with no context.

Clanker

Speaking of AI, we added a new ‘slur’ to our lexicon this year. Emerging from a 2005 Star Wars game, a clanker describes any robot, automated system, or AI that malfunctions, behaves rigidly, or appears overly literal. In 2025, it’s an insult for AI models. Such as ‘I hate it when I have an interview and have to talk to a clanker (AI model) first’ (credit - Merriam Webster).

6-7

Shorthand originating on TikTok meaning “okay” or “cool,” 6-7 became a common digital sign-off. It was Dictionary.com’s word of the year. They claim it was chosen because the phenomenon that is 6-7 is precisely a ‘nonsensical’ gen Alpha slang; indescribable, indefinable, and incredible (we added that last one).

The ‘word of the year’ is mostly acknowledged as a Gen Alpha response to adults basically to confuse or befuddle them.

Slop was crowned Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Christian Ohde
Touch Grass

An exhortation to step away from online spaces and engage with reality, “touch grass” is now part of everyday slang. It’s used both seriously and ironically to remind someone to disconnect from internet drama or obsession. Often when someone who is too deep down the internet rabbit hole, too deep into the manosphere, and too detached from reality and responding to everything online – from gender debate to AI – with misplaced rage.

Rage Bait

Speaking of rage, meet Oxford’s word of the year – ‘rage bait’. Used for content that deliberately provokes anger, outrage, or strong reactions online, rage bait became a staple in social media discourse. Discussions about politics, sports, or viral videos often flagged rage bait as shorthand for manipulative content.

Rage baits became quite common after the monetary models of social media – especially X and Tik Tok – started rewarding engagement. As the common adage goes, hate is easier to sell than love, and so people have known to deliberately target this negative and ugly emotion to get monetary reward. Think of those frivolous gender wars; men going beyond the way to insult femininity or a vegetarian boasting how they are pure and others are sinful. These may or may not be the poster’s own philosophy, but they know this will induce rage and get engagement.

Parasocial

Although the term existed before, 2025 cemented parasocial in everyday vocabulary. It refers to one-sided relationships with celebrities, influencers, or public figures, often cultivated online. Its popularity grew with influencer culture and AI-driven personalities.

Broligarchy

A play on ‘broism’ and ‘oligarchy’ – describing male-dominated hierarchies in social groups, workplaces (mostly tech), or networks, broligarchy became a shorthand critique of systems or communities where one dominant male exerts disproportionate influence. Think of the ‘AI tech bro’ circle with like four billionaires of the world who seem to rule everyone under them, think Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sam Altman, or an IT firm with top three men playing out similar hierarchies.

Brainflossing

Brainflossing is a viral wellness trend, especially on TikTok, that uses 8D audio or binaural beats to “deep clean” the mind like dental floss for your thoughts. By stimulating both brain hemispheres, it aims to clear mental clutter, reduce stress, and boost focus. Users report feeling calmer and more alert, though effects vary and it is a temporary reset rather than a mental health cure. It can be overwhelming for those with sensory sensitivity, and scientific evidence remains limited, making it more of a quirky, immersive mental refresh than a proven therapy.

Rawdogging Life

Before you think anything dirty, this is a purely ‘spiritual’, let's say, concept. Webster defines it as “To do something hard or boring without any aid, preparation, or diversions”.

But in 2025 social media parlance, it was a form of a rebellion. Tired of the constant stimulation, information overload, and engagement economy –Gen Z and alpha started ‘rawdogging’ life. It often involves doing absolutely nothing; no reels to entertain, no scrolling endlessly, no YouTube or podcasts – just sitting or touching grass.

