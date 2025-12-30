Outlook Year-Ender Words Of 2025: Understanding Clanker, Rage Bait, Brainflossing…

Rage baits became quite common after the monetary models of social media – especially X and Tik Tok – started rewarding engagement. As the common adage goes, hate is easier to sell than love, and so people have known to deliberately target this negative and ugly emotion to get monetary reward. Think of those frivolous gender wars; men going beyond the way to insult femininity or a vegetarian boasting how they are pure and others are sinful. These may or may not be the poster’s own philosophy, but they know this will induce rage and get engagement.