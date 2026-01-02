Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

He emphasised that the paintings displayed at the Biennale were conceived as visual responses to literary texts—short stories, plays, and poems—rather than as standalone works. Supper at a Nunnery, he said, emerged from his engagement with Narthaki, a drama adapted from the work of celebrated Malayalam poet Vailoppilly Sreedhara Menon, which reimagines the life of Mata Hari, executed by the French on charges of espionage. “But the real story of Mata Hari is one of compassion and love,” Vattakuzhy said, adding that his reading of the adaptation evoked the image of a gracious woman, and the painting was the result of the emotions the text triggered in him.