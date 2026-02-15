Syro-Malabar Church condemns protests against Archbishop Pamplany over unified Holy Mass row

The Church said the Synod permitted a phased rollout of the unified Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly, unlike other dioceses, to preserve ecclesial communion amid local opposition.

Protests against Archbishop Pamplany, including the occupation of St Mary’s Basilica, Kochi, and the display of defamatory images of him and Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, were condemned as crossing all limits of Christian conduct.

The Church reaffirmed full support for Archbishop Pamplany, noting his additional charge was assigned by the Holy Father and the Synod