Syro-Malabar Church condemns protests against Archbishop Pamplany over unified Holy Mass row

The Syro-Malabar Church has strongly condemned protests targeting Archbishop Joseph Pamplany over the phased implementation of the unified Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, calling the actions unchristian and deeply deplorable

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Syro Malabar Church
Syro Malabar Church
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

The Church said the Synod permitted a phased rollout of the unified Holy Mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly, unlike other dioceses, to preserve ecclesial communion amid local opposition.

Protests against Archbishop Pamplany, including the occupation of St Mary’s Basilica, Kochi, and the display of defamatory images of him and Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, were condemned as crossing all limits of Christian conduct.

The Church reaffirmed full support for Archbishop Pamplany, noting his additional charge was assigned by the Holy Father and the Synod

The Syro-Malabar Church has condemned protests against Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, who is administering the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, over the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in a phased manner.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson said that, as it was not possible to implement the unified mode of celebrating the Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as in other dioceses, the Synod had granted special permission to implement it in a phased manner, giving priority to ecclesial communion.

The issue concerns the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in all dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church, which is part of the Catholic Church, a move that was opposed by a section of the faithful and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Later, under the present arrangement, the issue was addressed by deciding to implement the unified Holy Mass in churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese only in a phased manner.

Related Content
Related Content

However, another group of believers has since been protesting against the decision, targeting Archbishop Pamplany.

The statement said the protests against Archbishop Pamplany have crossed all limits of Christian love and are highly deplorable.

It said the pastoral atmosphere in the Archdiocese had begun to calm down after the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in a phased manner.

It was at this juncture that a section of people occupied St Mary’s Basilica, Kochi, from December 10, 2025, and stayed there day and night, obstructing sacred rites, the statement said.

The Church clarified that in the circular issued on January 10, 2026, after the first session of the 34th Synod held from January 6 to 10, 2026, it had called upon all concerned to abandon protest methods unbecoming of the Christian spirit and to choose the path of peace.

Even after this appeal, a section continuing the protest displayed defamatory images of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and Archbishop Pamplany at the frontage of the basilica and pasted their images on the walls of the Archbishop’s House and nearby areas, the statement said.

“The other day, at the Kannur Press Club, a press conference was held raising baseless allegations against Archbishop Pamplany, and under the cover of night, his pictures were pasted on the wall of the Thalassery Archbishop’s House in an objectionable manner. This is extremely condemnable,” it said.

According to the Church, by propagating the claim that Archbishop Pamplany is acting against the Holy Pope and the Synod, the group concerned is engaging in anti-Church activities.

The statement noted that there are higher ecclesiastical mechanisms for lodging complaints and seeking remedies.

“But when it has not been possible to place Archbishop Pamplany in the dock at any of these levels, a planned move to carry out character assassination against him is now underway. No one who truly loves the Church can accept this,” it said.

The statement added that, in addition to his responsibilities as Archbishop of the Thalassery Archdiocese, Archbishop Pamplany is also carrying the additional charge of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, as per the decision of the Holy Father and the Syro-Malabar Synod.

“We wish to make it clear that the whole Church stands with Archbishop Pamplany, who is striving sacrificially to implement Church decisions while enduring insults and humiliation. We request everyone to abandon non-Christian protest methods and to enter into the path of reconciliation, obedience and meaningful dialogue, and to refrain from attempts to defame Church institutions in the public sphere,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Thalassery issued a separate statement condemning the actions of certain believers against Archbishop Pamplany.

It said that individuals and groups involved in personal attacks on the Archbishop are not acting in the Church's best interests and are distancing themselves from the path of Christ.

“All faithful under the Thalassery Archdiocese declare their support for Archbishop Pamplany and condemn all hate campaigns,” the statement added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos To Bat First Against WI In Mumbai; Playing XIs Out

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  2. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  3. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  4. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  5. Amit Shah Says FTAs Fully Protect Farmers, Slams Rahul Gandhi

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit