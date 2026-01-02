In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

Around 40 people were killed and at least 115 injured when a fire ripped through a packed bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the blaze as “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known”, adding that many of the victims were young people. By Thursday morning, the street outside the bar had been sealed off, with forensic tents erected behind white screens. Later that evening, hundreds gathered to pay their respects, laying flowers and lighting candles at a makeshift memorial behind the police cordon.

Switzerland Bar Fire
The interior building where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
Le Constellation bar and lounge Fire
Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
Swiss Bar Fire
The interior building where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
crans montana Fire
Flowers are laid in the area where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
crans montana resort Fire
Rescue staffers and firefighters in the area where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
swiss Fire, ski resort
A banner stating that fireworks are prohibited due to the risk of fire is pictured near the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
Le Constellation bar Fire
A bottle of sparkling wine lies where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
Switzerland Bar Fire
Ambulances and emergency services in the area where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
Switzerland Bar Fire
Rescuers in the area where a fire broke out leaving people dead and injured, during New Year’s celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps. | Photo: Police Cantonale Valaisanne via AP
