In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort
Around 40 people were killed and at least 115 injured when a fire ripped through a packed bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the blaze as “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known”, adding that many of the victims were young people. By Thursday morning, the street outside the bar had been sealed off, with forensic tents erected behind white screens. Later that evening, hundreds gathered to pay their respects, laying flowers and lighting candles at a makeshift memorial behind the police cordon.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE