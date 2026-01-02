Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

Trump Draws Red Line on Iran – Vows U.S. Intervention if Tehran Crushes Peaceful Protests with Violence

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thank you, Mr. President
An electronic billboard beams an image of President Donald Trump alongside the message "Thank you, Mr. President" referring to the U.S. involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo: | AP |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • President Trump threatens US intervention if Iran uses violence to suppress current peaceful protests over economic hardship and freedoms.

  • Demonstrations ongoing in major Iranian cities since late December, reports of at least 12 deaths and hundreds injured from security crackdowns.

  • Intervention could range from sanctions and cyber measures to direct support; ground troops ruled out for now, but message underscores readiness to act.

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, declaring that the United States would “intervene decisively” if Tehran violently suppresses ongoing peaceful protests across the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the administration was closely monitoring reports of demonstrations in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad and other cities, where Iranians have taken to the streets demanding economic relief, greater freedoms and an end to government corruption amid worsening inflation and shortages.

“If Iran thinks it can crush these peaceful protests with violence, bullets and arrests the way they’ve done in the past, they’re going to be very surprised,” Trump stated. “We will not stand by and watch innocent people being slaughtered. The United States will intervene if necessary — and we have many options on the table.”

The comments mark the strongest public statement from the Trump administration on the current wave of protests, which began in late December over fuel price hikes, power outages and the arrest of several student activists. Iranian security forces have reportedly used tear gas, batons and live ammunition in several locations, with at least 12 deaths and hundreds of injuries confirmed by human rights groups.

Related Content
Related Content

Trump emphasized that any US action would be aimed at protecting civilians and supporting “the Iranian people’s right to peacefully express themselves,” while reiterating his long-standing criticism of the Iranian regime as “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

The White House later clarified that “intervention” could include a range of measures — from intensified sanctions and cyber operations to direct military support for protesters if violence escalates dramatically — but ruled out an immediate ground invasion.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned the remarks as “blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs” and accused Washington of “fomenting chaos” through proxies. State media portrayed the protests as the work of “foreign-backed rioters” and vowed that the Islamic Republic would “defend its sovereignty with full force.”

The statement comes amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions following the reinstatement of “maximum pressure” sanctions in early 2025 and Iran’s continued uranium enrichment activities beyond JCPOA limits.

Analysts see Trump’s warning as both a signal to Tehran and a domestic message to his base ahead of the 2026 midterms, reinforcing his tough-on-Iran stance while appealing to pro-democracy voters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  4. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism