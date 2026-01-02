Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

President Trump threatens US intervention if Iran uses violence to suppress current peaceful protests over economic hardship and freedoms.
Demonstrations ongoing in major Iranian cities since late December, reports of at least 12 deaths and hundreds injured from security crackdowns.
Intervention could range from sanctions and cyber measures to direct support; ground troops ruled out for now, but message underscores readiness to act.
US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, declaring that the United States would “intervene decisively” if Tehran violently suppresses ongoing peaceful protests across the country.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the administration was closely monitoring reports of demonstrations in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad and other cities, where Iranians have taken to the streets demanding economic relief, greater freedoms and an end to government corruption amid worsening inflation and shortages.
“If Iran thinks it can crush these peaceful protests with violence, bullets and arrests the way they’ve done in the past, they’re going to be very surprised,” Trump stated. “We will not stand by and watch innocent people being slaughtered. The United States will intervene if necessary — and we have many options on the table.”
The comments mark the strongest public statement from the Trump administration on the current wave of protests, which began in late December over fuel price hikes, power outages and the arrest of several student activists. Iranian security forces have reportedly used tear gas, batons and live ammunition in several locations, with at least 12 deaths and hundreds of injuries confirmed by human rights groups.
Trump emphasized that any US action would be aimed at protecting civilians and supporting “the Iranian people’s right to peacefully express themselves,” while reiterating his long-standing criticism of the Iranian regime as “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”
The White House later clarified that “intervention” could include a range of measures — from intensified sanctions and cyber operations to direct military support for protesters if violence escalates dramatically — but ruled out an immediate ground invasion.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned the remarks as “blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs” and accused Washington of “fomenting chaos” through proxies. State media portrayed the protests as the work of “foreign-backed rioters” and vowed that the Islamic Republic would “defend its sovereignty with full force.”
The statement comes amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions following the reinstatement of “maximum pressure” sanctions in early 2025 and Iran’s continued uranium enrichment activities beyond JCPOA limits.
Analysts see Trump’s warning as both a signal to Tehran and a domestic message to his base ahead of the 2026 midterms, reinforcing his tough-on-Iran stance while appealing to pro-democracy voters.