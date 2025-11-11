Pulwama Doctor Suspected Of Driving Car In Red Fort Blast; Delhi Police Link Attack to Faridabad Terror Module

Delhi Police register UAPA case after Red Fort blast kills nine, injures twenty.
Pulwama-based doctor Umar Mohammad allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion.
Raids and CCTV scans link the attack to the Faridabad terror module; Amit Shah reviews security.
Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act after Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort that killed nine people and injured 20. Preliminary findings indicate a link between the blast and the Faridabad terror module busted earlier this week, according to PTI.
Sources said that Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama-based doctor, allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station’s parking area. CCTV footage from the site reportedly shows a masked man behind the wheel. Police believe Mohammad had ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked module uncovered in Faridabad, where a large cache of explosive materials was seized.
Investigators told PTI that Mohammad may have carried out the attack fearing imminent arrest after several associates, including three doctors, were detained on Monday. The vehicle was said to have been provided to him by Tariq, another Pulwama resident who has since been arrested.
Initial forensic findings suggest the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators in the explosion. “A possible link has emerged between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad module, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. Final reports are awaited,” a police source said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at 11 am on Tuesday in the wake of the incident. The meeting will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat will join virtually.
After visiting the injured at LNJP Hospital, Shah said, “Tomorrow morning, we will have a detailed analysis of the blast at the home ministry with senior officers.” He added that central agencies were investigating the explosion “with full intensity” and would examine all aspects of the case.
According to PTI, the explosion occurred around 6.52 pm when the slow-moving Hyundai i20 reached a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station. The powerful blast set several vehicles ablaze.
Police have launched extensive raids across Delhi and placed the capital on high alert. Security has been tightened at airports, railway stations and bus terminals, and vehicle checks intensified at all entry points. Overnight searches were conducted in hotels and guest houses in Daryaganj and Paharganj, with staff questioned and registers examined to identify any suspect matching the description of the masked driver.
Officials said multiple teams are scanning CCTV footage from the Red Fort vicinity and adjoining routes. “We also got to know that the vehicle was parked in a nearby parking lot for three hours before the blast. Footage of different parking lots is also being monitored,” a senior police officer said.
Police are probing whether the explosion was a suicide attack or part of a broader terror conspiracy.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of Lal Qila Metro Station “due to security reasons,” while traffic diversions remain in place around the Red Fort area. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Netaji Subhash Marg and use alternate routes until further notice.
Hours before the Delhi blast, police in Faridabad arrested eight people and seized nearly 2,900 kg of explosive material — including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur — as part of the same suspected terror network. Among the accused were three doctors, reportedly linked to the same module as Umar Mohammad, PTI reported.
Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said teams were attending all emergency-related calls and maintaining strict vigilance across markets, metro stations and major transit points. “Teams have been asked to stay alert, intensify checking, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” a police officer said.
The investigation continues, with central agencies and Delhi Police jointly examining links between the Red Fort explosion and the Faridabad terror module.
(With inputs from PTI)