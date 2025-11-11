What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

The blast at Red Fort in New Delhi tore a Hyundai i20 apart set multiple nearby vehicles on fire and shattered glass across the busy junction. Emergency teams, including seven fire tenders, rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames.

  • A high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station on the evening of 10 November 2025, around 6:42–7:00 pm local time.

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and LNJP Hospital, held urgent meetings with Delhi police leadership and central agency officials.

  • Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the incident as “extremely distressing and alarming,” expressed condolences for the deceased and urged citizens to avoid rumours and rely only on official channels for information.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station on the evening of November 10, 2025, around 6:42–7:00 pm local time. The blast tore the vehicle apart, set multiple nearby vehicles on fire and shattered glass across the busy junction.

Emergency teams , including seven fire tenders, rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, eyewitnesses described scenes of smoke, fire and panic as bystanders fled. Authorities evacuated the immediate area and cordoned off a broad perimeter while forensic teams began initial evidence collection.

Casualties and Hospital Response

Initial official counts reported at least eight people killed and dozens injured. Many of the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital and other trauma centres; doctors were put on emergency alert to treat blast and burn injuries. Authorities warned that casualty figures could be revised as more victims were identified and as hospitals completed their admissions and triage.

Investigation Begins: NIA, NSG, FSL and Delhi Police On Site

Within minutes of the blast, teams from the Delhi Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were reported at the scene. CCTV footage from surrounding cameras was seized for analysis, explosive residue and fragments were being collected for forensic testing, and bomb-disposal experts were deployed to ensure there were no secondary devices. Officials emphasised that all possibilities remained open , from an accidental ignition to a deliberate attack, pending laboratory results and forensic analysis.

Amit Shah: “Investigating From All Angles” Ministerial Actions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and LNJP Hospital, held urgent meetings with Delhi police leadership and central agency officials, and publicly said the government was “investigating from all angles” and was not ruling anything out. Shah ordered a comprehensive probe, directed officers to examine all CCTV and traffic camera footage, and requested expedited forensic testing by FSL and NSG teams to ascertain the cause. He also assured that the Centre would provide all assistance to state authorities and victims.

Prime Minister Modi Promises Review and Extends Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with the Home Minister and other officials and issued condolences to the bereaved families, urging that the injured get all possible medical care. The PM’s office said he was monitoring developments closely and had asked agencies to share findings as soon as available. His statements underscored a coordinated central response while reinforcing the call for calm.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Local Administration: Appeal for Calm

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the incident as “extremely distressing and alarming,” expressed condolences for the deceased and urged citizens to avoid rumours and rely only on official channels for information. The Delhi government activated emergency response protocols, mobilised additional medical and civic resources, and worked with police to keep the area secured and ensure crowd control.

Political Reactions and Calls for Accountability

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the blast. Opposition figures demanded answers on perceived security lapses near a high-security zone, pointing to the need for accountability , while others focused on solidarity with victims.

Notable reactions from leaders across political fray from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, included expressions of grief and condemnation from senior leaders who called for a swift and transparent probe. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for inquiries to examine whether security protocols around heritage and high-footfall zones were adequate.

Nationwide High-alert and Security Tightening

As a precautionary measure, several states and city police forces including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ,ordered heightened vigilance at key public locations.

The CISF placed the Delhi Metro, IGI Airport and government installations under increased surveillance; checkpoints and vehicle checks were intensified at major entry points such as the Delhi-Noida border and railway stations. Market associations near the blast site (notably Chandni Chowk) announced temporary closures the following day, while public events planned in high-footfall areas were reviewed for security.

Public Impact, Transport and Commerce Disruptions

The immediate aftermath saw traffic diversions, temporary metro and local transport checks, and sections of Chandni Chowk closed as police conducted on-ground searches and CCTV sweep.

Businesses and tourist flows near the Red Fort were disrupted; authorities temporarily restricted civilian access to the monument precinct until forensic teams completed work. Tourism and local vendors reported cancellations and reduced footfall as security operations continued

