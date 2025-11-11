What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

Amit Shah: “Investigating From All Angles” Ministerial Actions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and LNJP Hospital, held urgent meetings with Delhi police leadership and central agency officials, and publicly said the government was “investigating from all angles” and was not ruling anything out. Shah ordered a comprehensive probe, directed officers to examine all CCTV and traffic camera footage, and requested expedited forensic testing by FSL and NSG teams to ascertain the cause. He also assured that the Centre would provide all assistance to state authorities and victims.