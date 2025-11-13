Amit Shah Vows Severe Punishment for Delhi Blast Perpetrators

Amit Shah said those behind the Red Fort blast will be punished so severely that it will serve as a warning to the world.
He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment, citing PM Modi’s resolve to ensure the strictest punishment for the attackers.
Shah said India’s fight against terrorism under Modi’s leadership has gained global recognition over the past 11 years.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed on Thursday that the culprits behind the Delhi blasts will be punished in a manner that will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack again.
Shah was speaking via video link at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.
"All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this," he was quoted as saying in an official release.
He also expressed deep condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, it said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled," Shah said, as per the Press Information Bureau release.
"Punishment given to the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country," he added.
The world has acknowledged India's battle against terrorism over the past 11 years under Modi's leadership, and the prime minister is at the forefront of spearheading this global effort, he said.
At least 13 people were killed in a high-intensity explosion in a car near the Red Fort on Monday night.