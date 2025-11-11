Amit Shah Reviews National Security After Red Fort Blast That Killed 13

Shah chaired multiple review meetings with top officials after Monday’s deadly car blast near Red Fort.
The explosion killed 13 people and destroyed several vehicles at a traffic signal near the metro station.
Investigating agencies, including the NIA and Delhi Police, are conducting a thorough probe into the incident.
Following the explosion close to the Red Fort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah examined the security situation in the nation's capital and other regions on Tuesday.
Shah has convened a new meeting for the late afternoon after presiding over one in the morning.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date attended the first meeting. Nalin Prabhat, the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, also participated electronically in the meeting.
Top officials presented in-depth information about the situation following the explosion at the meeting.
The home minister has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.
The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 13 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.
With PTI inputs.