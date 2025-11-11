Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe underway

Delhi Police, NIA, and forensic teams are investigating; the metro station and Red Fort monument remain closed, with traffic diversions in place.
CCTV footage helped trace the suspected vehicle; the mother and two brothers of the suspected bomber have been detained for DNA verification.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from Delhi Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies to assess the Red Fort Metro blast.
At least thirteen people were killed and several others injured on Monday evening when a high-intensity blast hit a moving car outside Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the Capital, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring about twenty more.
Twelve of the deceased were at Lok Nayak Hospital, while one was taken to Delhi Government's Trauma Centre, hospital sources said. Among the bodies, parts of three were received, and one was decapitated. Around 30 people were injured in total, with 20 sustaining minor injuries, five sustaining serious injuries, and approximately three individuals have gone missing from the hospital.
Of the injured, two are on ventilators, two are in the burns department, and one is in the ENT emergency department.
By late evening, the death toll was reported as thirteen, though Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after visiting Lok Nayak Hospital where the victims were taken, confirmed eight fatalities.
Relatives gathered at the hospital seeking updates on missing family members. Some said mobile phones were unaccounted for; others reported having no information about those yet to be traced.
Red Fort Metro Station has been shut, and the monument will remain closed to visitors for three days. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on X that Lal Qila Metro Station was closed for security reasons, with all other stations operating normally.
Delhi Traffic Police issued diversions on both carriageways and service roads of Netaji Subhash Marg between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters have been advised to avoid the area from 6am until further notice and to use alternative routes.
Security agencies, including forensic teams, Delhi Police, NIA personnel and dog squads, are collecting evidence. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Shah said all angles were being examined.
He was scheduled to chair a high-level security review at 11am on Tuesday, and was to be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA Director-General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat was expected to join remotely.
Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle’s movements and are reviewing communications before and after the blast. CCTV footage shows the car entering and leaving the Red Fort car park shortly beforehand, with the driver appearing to be alone. More than 100 CCTV clips, including from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to map the full route, including towards Daryaganj.
Police have detained the mother and two brothers of the suspected suicide bomber, Dr Umar Mohammad, and are collecting their DNA samples for identification.
Helpline Numbers:
LNJP Hospital (where most of the injured are admitted): 011-23233400, Emergency 011-23239249 (can inquire in person or by phone)
Delhi Police Emergency: 112 (24 hours, reports of missing persons will be investigated),
Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011
Delhi Fire Service: 101
Ambulance: 102 or 108