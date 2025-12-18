AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

Lyon struck again on the last ball of the over, enticing Duckett to play the wrong line to a drifting delivery that took out the England’s openers off stump

Associated Press
Nathan Lyon, AUS vs ENG 3rd Test
Nathan Lyon, left, celebrates with teammate Mitchell Starc after dismissing England's Ben Duckett. Photo: AP
  • Lyon took two wickets as ENG went into lunch at 59/3 in 3rd Ashes Test on day 2

  • Earlier AUS were bowled out for 371

  • Jofra Archer took five wickets for England

Nathan Lyon took two wickets in his first over to move past Glenn McGrath for second place on Australia’s all-time bowling list and have England in trouble at 59 for three at lunch on Day 2 of the third Ashes cricket Test.

Australia resumed on Thursday at 326-8 and was all out for 371 as Jofra Archer dismissed Mitchell Starc for a well-made 54 and No. 11 Lyon to complete a five-wicket haul.

England was coasting at 37 without loss in the eighth over until returning Australia skipper Pat Cummins took his first wicket of the series to dismiss Zak Crawley (9), triggering a slide of three wickets in 15 deliveries.

Offspinner Lyon was introduced for the 10th over and had immediate success with two wickets in four balls to remove Ollie Pope (3) and Ben Duckett (29) as England slid to 42-3.

He got Pope to play forward to a ball that turned, pushing a catch to a diving Josh Inglis at midwicket, to equal retired paceman McGrath’s career haul of 563 Test wickets.

Lyon struck again on the last ball of the over, enticing Duckett to play the wrong line to a drifting delivery that took out the England’s openers off stump. TV coverage showed McGrath in the commentary booth pretending to throw a chair around in mock annoyance.

Only the great Shane Warne — with 708 wickets in 145 Tests from 1992-2007 — is above Lyon on the Australia’s all-time list. It was a huge return for Lyon, who was omitted from the lineup that won the second Test in Brisbane for a 2-0 series lead.

England needs victory in Adelaide to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes, and things could have been much worse.

Scott Boland got an inside edge off Joe Root’s bat when the former England skipper was on 1 and the Australians appealed for a caught behind decision.

The on-field umpire ruled it not out and the TV umpire adjudicated that the ball landed narrowly in front of wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s gloves, confirming the original decision. It was a change in fortune for Carey, who got the benefit of an unusual TV review on 72 before going on to score 106 on Day 1.

Root, the No. 2 scorer in test cricket, survived to be not out 11 at the interval. Harry Brook was unbeaten on 6.

Australia’s 1st innings

Archer picked up the first wicket of the third Test, two more in the first over after lunch later on Wednesday and the last two on Day 2.

Starc, who was unbeaten on 33 overnight, quickly raced to his half-century, plundering four boundaries in the first 10 deliveries of the morning: two slashing cuts in the first over from Archer and two more to wayward deliveries from Brydon Carse.

Starc reached 50 with a single, hit the first ball of Archer’s next over to the boundary but then the England paceman bowled him with a delivery that angled in from around the stumps.

The last-wicket pair added 23 runs before Archer trapped Lyon (9) lbw, leaving Boland unbeaten on 14 from 21 deliveries.

Archer returned 5-53 from 20.2 overs for his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, and third in the Ashes.

Temperature rising

England needs to bat all day and to revive its chances in this five-test series. The hot conditions will help England’s cause, particularly with the Australians in the field and the temperature forecast to get close to 40C (104F).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

