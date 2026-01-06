MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 15 of SA20 2026 between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XI
MI Cape Town in a huddle ahead of their SA20 game against Joburg Super Kings. Photo: SA20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MI Cape Town winless after five games, at bottom of table

  • Joburg Super Kings second with three wins, one no result

  • Toss delayed due to rain in Cape Town

MI Cape Town face Joburg Super Kings in match 15 of SA20 2026 at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday (January 6). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The form of the two teams has been strikingly different so far. Cape Town’s title defence is hanging on by a thread, with Robin Peterson’s team yet to claim a victory in five games.

In stark contrast, Joburg Super Kings have enjoyed a fairytale start to their season. Stephen Fleming’s team have surged up the table, winning three matches on the bounce, with the sole blip being a rain-affected game at the Wanderers. Their confidence is buoyed further by a thrilling Super Over victory against the Durban Super Giants.

MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Toss Update

The toss was delayed due to rain at Cape Town.

MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Playing XIs

To be updated

MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

MI Cape Town Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20: Squads

Joburg Super Kings: Matthew De Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nandre Burger, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Jarren Bacher, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley, Imran Tahir, James Vince

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jacques Snyman, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
