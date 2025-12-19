AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia's Lead Crosses 100 At Lunch After England Post 286 In Their First Innings

Australia lost the wicket of Jake Weatherald, adjudged lbw to Brydon Carse in a decision he should have reviewed, to reach lunch on Day 3 at 17-1 in its second innings — an overall lead of 102

Associated Press
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, 3rd Ashes Test
Jofra Archer, right, and Ben Stokes react during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test. Photo: AP
  • Stokes-Archer revived ENG after dismal show on Day 2

  • AUS's lead has crossed 100 runs

  • ENG will need quick wickets if they are to gain advantage in the Test

Ben Stokes inspired a revival in England’s Ashes campaign on Friday in a record 106-run ninth-wicket stand with Jofra Archer that cut Australia’s first-innings lead to 85 in the third cricket Test.

Stokes walked off the field yelling at himself and shaking his head after being bowled for 83 by Mitchell Starc late on the third morning, bringing an end to a defiant, 198-ball innings that dragged his team back ino the contest.

But he was instrumental in helping England reach 286 in its first innings.

Australia lost the wicket of Jake Weatherald, adjudged lbw to Brydon Carse in a decision he should have reviewed, to reach lunch on Day 3 at 17-1 in its second innings — an overall lead of 102.

England’s comeback

After losing the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets and allowing Australia to post 371 in the first innings, England’s chances of keeping the series alive seemed remote when Stokes went to the crease on Day 2 with the total at 71-4.

But he batted for almost two full sessions in the heat and was 45 not out from 151 deliveries by stumps, sharing a pivotal stand with No. 10 Archer after England was on the verge of collapsing at 168-8.

He resumed Friday with England at 213 for eight, still 158 behind with two wickets in hand but in conditions significantly cooler than the 40 Celsius (104 F) temperatures of Day 2.

Australia wanted to clean up the last two wickets quickly and start the second innings but Stokes and Archer, who took a five-wicket haul when England was bowling, dug in.

Stokes stepped down the wicket to Scott Boland for a driven boundary to bring up the 50 partnership off 89 balls, then raised his half-century with a single off 159 deliveries. It was his slowest 50 in test cricket — his 37th — but vital for his team.

Then the England pair started counterpunching against the old ball, with Archer lofting veteran spinner Nathan Lyon’s half-volley for six over long-on.

Stokes hits a perfect cover drive to the boundary off Boland in the 73rd over, trying to accumulate as many runs as possible before the new ball arrived.

When it did, Archer was lucky to survive on 48 when a delivery from Mitchell Starc beat him and somehow missed the stumps.

Stokes, who was hit on the helmet and the thigh on Day 2, was knocked off his feet by a ball that jagged back from Pat Cummins and beat him and the wicketkeeper to race down to the boundary. It took the England partnership to triple figures.

Archer took a single off Cummins to reach his first test half-century off 97 balls, bringing England’s deficit under 100.

But the innings ended relatively quickly after veteran left-armer Starc bowled Stokes with a delivery from over the wicket that angled back. The Stokes-Archer partnership was the highest ever for the ninth wicket for England at Adelaide.

Archer was out for 51, caught at slip, leaving Australia with a tricky period to navigate before the lunch interval.

England is capable of chasing a big target in the fourth innings, chasing 370-plus against India twice in the last three years, so Bazball won’t be completely dispensed with despite Stokes’ stoic first innings.

Published At:
