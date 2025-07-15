India Vs Sri Lanka live streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Preview: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

India face Sri Lanka in U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final in Dubai on December 19
The match will take place on December 19, 10:30 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka to be shown on Sony Sports Network
India Under-19s are all set to clash with Sri Lanka Under-19s in the semi-final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 19. The match, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, carries major significance as both teams eye a spot in the final of this prestigious age-group tournament featuring the best young talent from across Asia.
The Indian U19 side has been in impressive form, dominating their opponents with clinical performances, including a comprehensive 90-run victory over Pakistan U19 earlier in the Asia Cup, where both batters and bowlers played with confidence and control. Key players such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Kanishk Chouhan have been among the standout contributors with the bat, while the bowling unit has consistently applied pressure.
Sri Lanka U19, meanwhile, have shown resilience throughout the tournament and will not be underestimated. Although their group campaign had ups and downs, including a defeat to Bangladesh, they have the talent to trouble India if their top order fires early and their bowlers strike at key moments.
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match being played?
The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live on TV and online?
The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in Pakistan. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Squads
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil
Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara