India Vs Pakistan, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 game between Pakistan and India: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan match at ICC Cricket Academy at Dubai has been delayed due to rain. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted 175 runs against UAE in last match

  • India won their last match by 234 runs

  • Pakistan pipped UAE by 297 in their last match

India and Pakistan will again lock horns in the ICC Academy Ground for the Group A fixture of the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup. The arch-rivals are entering the match after huge wins against UAE and Malaysia in previous games.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who blasted 171-run in the last innings will hold the key for India against a strong Pakistan bowling line-up. On the other hand, Pakistan batted brilliantly in their last game against Malaysia and will be confident to take on India in this important clash.

India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update

After a slight rain delay, the toss finally took place. Pakistan won the toss and choose to bowl first against India.

India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Playing XIs

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Live Streaming

The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.

Published At:
  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

