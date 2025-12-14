India Vs Pakistan, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasted 175 runs against UAE in last match
India won their last match by 234 runs
Pakistan pipped UAE by 297 in their last match
India and Pakistan will again lock horns in the ICC Academy Ground for the Group A fixture of the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup. The arch-rivals are entering the match after huge wins against UAE and Malaysia in previous games.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who blasted 171-run in the last innings will hold the key for India against a strong Pakistan bowling line-up. On the other hand, Pakistan batted brilliantly in their last game against Malaysia and will be confident to take on India in this important clash.
India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update
After a slight rain delay, the toss finally took place. Pakistan won the toss and choose to bowl first against India.
India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Playing XIs
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel
Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza
India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Live Streaming
The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.