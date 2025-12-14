India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co Seek Victory Over Arch-Rivals

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Lead Up To Match
In their previous Group A encounter, India demolished UAE by 234 runs on Friday, December 12. India posted a mammoth 434 1st innings total in front of UAE on the back of a sensational 171 run innings by young prodigy- Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69), also played their part in India U19's elite batting show against UAE. In response UAE were restricted to only 199, thus registering a 234-run win.
Pakistan, on the other hand, also blasted their opponent Malaysia, in their first league game by a staggering 297 runs. Their opener Sameer Minhas (177*) and batter Ahmed Hussain (132) carried PAK to 345/7 in 50 overs and in response they skittled MAL to just 48 runs. Their bowlers Ali Raza and Mohammad Sayyam, bagged 3 wickets each.
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Live Streaming Info
When and where to watch the ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025 match between India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 on TV in India?
India U19’s encounter against Pakistan U-19 at the ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 10:30am IST.
Where to live stream the IND U-19 vs PAK U-19, ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 match at the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Squads
India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Naman Pushpak, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil
Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Shayan