India Vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Won Yesterday's IND-U19 Vs PAK-U19 Match – Check Result

India vs Pakistan, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan stormed to the U19 Asia Cup title with a crushing 191-run victory over India in Dubai, as Sameer Minhas’ explosive 172 and a ruthless pace attack turned the final into a one-sided affair

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Who won yesterday in IND U19 vs PAK U19 In Dubai
India U19 players during their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final match against Pakistan on December 22, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan beat India by 191 runs in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday

  • Sameer Minhas smashed a superb 172 off 113 balls to power Pakistan to 347/8

  • India collapsed from 49/1 to 49/3 in two balls during the chase and were bowled out for 156

India suffered a crushing 191-run defeat against Pakistan in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, as Sameer Minhas’ explosive century and a relentless pace attack delivered a one-sided contest.

Pakistan claimed their second Under-19 Asia Cup title, and in keeping with recent precedent, there were no formal post-match greetings between the two teams.

After Pakistan piled up a daunting 347/8, India were unable to mount the extraordinary chase required and were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, undone by sustained pace and bounce from Pakistan’s fast bowlers.

Sameer Minhas’ 172 Powers Pakistan

Pakistan’s dominance was built around a sensational innings from Sameer Minhas, who smashed 172 off 113 balls, laced with 17 fours and nine sixes. Once Pakistan reached such heights, they were firmly in control of the final.

Minhas, the younger brother of Pakistan T20 player Arafat Minhas, attacked every Indian bowler and was particularly severe on new-ball pacers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran.

He brought up his century in just 71 balls with a boundary off Devendran in the 29th over. A towering six in the 28th over, where he advanced down the pitch to launch Ayush Mhatre over deep mid-wicket, showcased his authority.

This was Minhas’ second century of the tournament, having earlier scored an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia in the group stage. The 19-year-old looked set for a double hundred before being deceived by a slower delivery from Devendran (3/83) and caught at mid-on.

After early loss of Hamza Zahoor (18), Minhas added 92 runs with Usman Khan (35) to take Pakistan to 123. Later, Ahmed Hussain continued his prolific tournament form with a fluent 56, sharing a crucial 137-run partnership with Minhas before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Khilan Patel (2/44).

Pakistan Pacers Run Riot

India’s reply began aggressively despite losing captain Ayush Mhatre early. Vaibhav Suryavanshi launched a stunning assault on Ali Raza, smashing two sixes and a four to collect 21 runs from the first over.

Aaron George followed suit, striking three consecutive fours off Mohammad Sayyam in the fourth over as India raced at nearly ten runs an over.

The momentum shifted dramatically on the final ball of the fourth over when George, hurried by Sayyam’s short delivery, pulled straight to Mohammad Shayan inside the circle. On the very first ball of the fifth over, India lost Suryavanshi, who edged a rising delivery from Raza to wicketkeeper Zahoor Hamza.

Pakistan celebrated wildly as India collapsed from 49/1 to 49/3 in two balls, marking the start of a dramatic unravelling.

Further blows followed as Vedant Trivedi and Kanishk Chouhan fell to sharp pace, with Pakistan’s quicks making the flat surface resemble a bowler-friendly track.

India’s faint hopes rested on Abhigyan Kundu, who was dropped on 12 off Abdul Subhan, briefly hinting at a turnaround. However, two balls later, his upper cut found Niqab Shafiq at third man.

Pakistan’s pace trio – Ali Reza (4/42), Mohammad Sayyam (2/38) and Abdul Subhan (2/29) – combined to dismantle India’s batting, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Captains React As Pakistan Complete Turnaround

India skipper Ayush Mhatre admitted that his side faltered with the ball on the big day despite a strong overall tournament.

“We were clear to bowl first, there were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs. The boys really played well and tournament was good for us and some players stood up,” he said.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf praised the team’s collective effort after rebounding from an earlier loss to India in the tournament.

“We were not disappointed with the final score. We are very happy with the collective performance. We had lost the first match against India, but our management had a good talk with us and we could provide the win in the final,” Yousaf said.

Minhas was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, capping a memorable tournament.

“It was a good innings. I had in mind to score a big score. I wanted to play my natural game. We wanted to bat first looking at the track. It is very memorable for me,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
