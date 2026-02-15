India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: When, Where To Watch IND-A V PAK-A Match

India A women’s team take on Pakistan A women’s team in Match 6 of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The Group A match will be hosted at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
Defending champions India A lost their opening match against UAE by seven wickets and need a win today. Pakistan A, meanwhile, are top of the group after a 30-run win over Nepal in their opening match.
India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update
The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.
India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs
The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 playing XIs will be revealed after the toss.
India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Squads
India A: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav.
Pakistan A: Yusra Amir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Hafsa Khalid (c), Gull Rukh, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Eman Naseer, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani, Lubna Behram, Komal Khan, Neha Sharmin.
India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.